Woman accused in fatal stabbing, beating husband

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman accused of beating and stabbing to death her husband has told a judge she believes he’s still alive.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/1dZkj4s) Anka Miscevic of Lombard told DuPage County Judge Blanche Hill Fawell that not only is her husband, Zeljko, alive, but he is getting married soon. The 49-year-old Miscevic made the assertion during a hearing to determine if she is qualified for a public defender.

Fawell on Friday appointed a public defender to represent Miscevic, who asked to defend herself.

Prosecutors say Miscevic last week took a knife and a baseball bat into a bedroom and stabbed her husband once in the chest. As he removed the knife and attempted to call police, she hit him in the head with the bat.