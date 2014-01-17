Illinois man accused of murder submits to DNA test

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Prosecutors in suburban Chicago say a man accused of killing his wife and mother has complied with court-ordered DNA testing.

Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim tells The News-Sun (http://bit.ly/1dYQr8p) on Friday that Billy Varner “immediately” submitted to testing. A judge ordered the testing on Thursday. The 54-year-old Varner is accused of killing his wife, Peggy Henderson, and his mother, Dorothy Varner. Their bodies were discovered Oct. 28 in Lake County.

Prosecutors say Henderson was nearly decapitated with a machete. They say Dorothy Varner was suffocated two days later after she became suspicious.

Varner has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and concealing a homicide. He is held in the Lake County jail without bond.

___

Information from: The News Sun, http://www.suburbanchicagonews.com/newssun