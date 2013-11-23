Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in London, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges as his trial begins Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Kevin Spacey trial
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Election 2024

Family of slain woman hopes her case sparks change

By Alan Scher Zagier
 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The family of a former Saint Louis University volleyball player shot to death in an August 2012 daylight robbery while she was talking on her phone hopes her case will help build public pressure on carriers to support mandatory anti-theft software on smartphones.

Family members of the slain Megan Boken held a press conference Friday on the anti-theft measures after the sentencing of 19-year-old Keith Esters of Bel Ridge, Mo., in Boken’s murder.

Esters was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder along with armed robbery and armed criminal action in the killing of the 23-year-old woman in St. Louis’ Central West End.

Other news
FILE - Matthew Nilo is arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Monday, June 5, 2023, on rape charges stemming from assaults in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood from August 2007 through December 2008. His attorney, Joseph Cataldo, is at left. Nilo is expected to post bail, his attorney said at a brief court hearing on Monday, June 12. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)
Lawyer tied to rapes by DNA left on drinking glass is accused of 5 more attacks
A New Jersey lawyer recently charged with sexually assaulting four women in Boston 15 years ago has been indicted on suspicion of five additional attacks during the same time period.
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
Pakistani security forces say they killed an Islamic State commander in a raid on a militant hideout
Pakistani security forces say they have killed an Islamic State group commander and two other militants during a raid on a militant hideout near the border with Afghanistan.
FILE - Jennifer Bowie, center left, and Aaron Baker, center right, become emotional while watching discussion of Senate Bill 140 — a bill that would prevent medical professionals from giving transgender children certain hormones or surgical treatment — on a video monitor at the state Capitol in Atlanta before it gets final approval in the Senate, March 21, 2023. On Saturday, July 1, Georgia’s new law banning gender confirmation surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for those under 18 takes effect. Part of a nationwide effort by conservatives to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows, Senate Bill 140 is perhaps the most high-profile of the state’s new laws. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
New Georgia laws include ban on some treatments for transgender minors
New laws taking effect on Saturday in Georgia include a ban on gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for those under 18.
FILE - Sections of a USA Today newspaper are displayed Aug. 5, 2019, in Norwood, Mass. Journalists across the U.S. will walk off their jobs next week at publications owned by Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the U.S. The mostly one-day strike, which will start Monday, June 5, 2023, aims to protest the company’s leadership and cost-cutting measures imposed since its 2019 merger with GateHouse Media. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
USA Today resumes its bestseller list for books after monthslong hiatus
USA Today’s weekly list of bestselling books returned Wednesday, ending a monthslong hiatus. Gannett had not run the list since longtime compiler Mary Cadden was among hundreds laid off.

Esters initially was charged with first-degree murder in the death of the Wheaton, Ill., woman, a 2011 SLU graduate who had returned to St. Louis for a job interview and a volleyball team reunion. He must serve at least 25 ½ years of the life sentence before being eligible for parole.

Prosecutors said Esters shot Boken in the neck and chest as she tried to enter her car talking on the phone to her mother. Boken’s cellphone fell to the floor during a struggle. Esters’ cousin, Johnathan Perkins of Overland, awaits trial early next year as the accused getaway driver.

Esters, a high school dropout, testified Friday that he wasn’t specifically seeking Boken’s phone but merely hoped to rob her.

Boken’s mother, Lisa, said she felt like a part of her body and soul had been “ripped out.” Boken’s older and younger sister as well as friends and former teammates described a caring young woman with an infectious laugh who was training for her first triathlon when she was attacked.

Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer called Boken “an example for all of us.”

“She had a beautiful life, and gave a lot to everyone,” he told Boken’s supporters. “Keep that in your heart.”

At a news conference after the 50-minute hearing, Paul Boken said he and his oldest daughter have met with representatives from AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless, Sprint Corp and others in the wireless industry to urge the mandatory installation of “kill switches” that would make lost or stolen phones inoperable.

A group called Secure Our Smartphones is also pushing for kill switches. The initiative is led by prosecutors in San Francisco and the New York state attorney general, who met with Paul Boken. Other members are top prosecutors in Illinois, Massachusetts and five other states; police chiefs or commissioners in Chicago, Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia and other major cities; and law enforcement officers nationwide.

Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturer, says it has the technology to incorporate kill switches in its products. But wireless companies and industry lobbyists oppose the move, fearful that hackers could disable mobile devices and compromise public safety by disabling the phones of entities such as the Department of Defense, Homeland Security and law enforcement agencies.

CTIA-The Wireless Association, an industry trade group, instead favors a national stolen phone database that is scheduled to launch by the end of this month, along with greater consumer education and stronger criminal penalties for those who steal or resell mobile phones.

“When everyone — from the wireless companies, law enforcement, policymakers and consumers —works together, we will make a difference,” said Jamie Hastings, the group’s vice president of external and state affairs.

Esters’ 20-year sentence runs consecutively to the life sentence, meaning it begins at the conclusion of the 30-year term.

His mother, Felicia Armstrong, apologized to the victim’s family on her son’s behalf.

“I’m sorry for the tragedy,” she said. “It’s a tragedy both ways.”

Armstrong then told her son she loved him.

“I love you too, Mom,” he replied.

___

Follow Alan Scher Zagier on Twitter at http://twitter.com/azagier