Obama hopeful on Ukraine, will watch Russians

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama says he hopes Russia lives up to its agreement with Ukraine but adds that Russia’s previous actions give him concern.

Obama says his hope is that Russia will follow through in the next several days on promises made at its meeting Thursday in Geneva with leaders from the United States, the European Union and Ukraine. The meeting was an attempt to find a way to reduce tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Addressing a White House news conference, Obama said the U.S. and its European allies will remain prepared to respond to efforts by Russia to interfere in eastern and southern Ukraine.