Hill to take over at QB for Manziel at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kenny Hill is taking over for Johnny Football.
Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin says that Hill will start for the Aggies in their opener against South Carolina on Aug. 28. Hill beat out freshman Kyle Allen for the job left vacant when 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel left early for the NFL.
Sumlin says: “The competition was close and that competition will continue to help us improve.”
Hill saw limited action last season, throwing for 183 yards and a touchdown in four games. He was the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at Southlake Carroll High School after throwing for 2,291 yards and 20 touchdowns, and running for 905 yards and 22 scores.