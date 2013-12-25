Emanuel names members of grocery task force

CHICAGO (AP) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel has announced the members of a task force to assess the impact of the closure of dozens of Dominick’s grocery stores.

Parent company Safeway Inc. said in October it would stop operating 72 Dominick’s stores in the Chicago area by the end of the year. Only a few of the stores have been bought by competitors.

The task force will be headed by Deputy Mayor Steven Koch.

Its members include aldermen, development officials, community advocates, labor leaders and food industry consultants.

They will concentrate on ensuring people have access to fresh food and vegetables and supporting workers affected by the closings. The panel will also look at marketing the vacant stores in an attempt to return them to operation as grocery stores.