November in Illinois colder, drier than usual

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ state climatologist says November was colder and drier than average across the state.

Climatologist Jim Angel said Monday that the biggest weather news of the month was the destructive outbreak of tornadoes of Nov. 17. Twenty-five tornadoes killed seven people and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in towns across the state.

The month was also the 15th driest on record with statewide average precipitation of 2.6 inches. He said Illinois has been drier than normal since July.

The statewide average temperature for November was 38.3 degrees. That’s 4.2 degrees colder than average.