Senate supporters of pension plan say time is now

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A Republican state senator in favor of a major pension overhaul says the bill would help put Illinois on the right path toward fiscal solvency.

The Illinois Senate and House debated a measure Tuesday that would save the state about $160 billion over three decades. The reforms include raising the retirement age and cutting back the employee contribution.

Sen. Matt Murphy of Palatine says a failure to act has a price.

Democratic Sen. Mike Jacobs of East Moline says lawmakers must make the tough decision “pay for the sins” of previous Legislatures, which shorted or skipped required pension payments for decades.

Illinois has the worst-funded pension system in the nation with roughly $100 billion unfunded liability.

The bill is SB1

Online: http://www.ilga.gov