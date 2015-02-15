FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Panathinaikos beats OFI 3-2 in Greek league

 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Nikos Karelis scored twice as Panathinaikos came from behind to beat host OFI 3-2 in the Greek league Sunday.

Danijel Pranjic also scored for second-place Panathinaikos, which stayed six points behind Olympiakos. The leader beat Ergotelis 3-0 on Saturday.

Third-place PAOK lost 4-0 at Atromitos, and is now five points behind Panathinaikos.

Also, Kerkyra beat Kalloni 2-0 and Veria won 2-0 at Levadiakos.

Karelis opened the scoring in the second minute from close range, but OFI led 2-1 at halftime through Manolis Moniakis’ free kick in the 27th and Giorgi Merebashvili’s penalty in the 44th.

Pranjic equalized in the 48th when his long-range shot was deflected by a defender into the net. Karelis scored the winner in the 75th with a low drive from near the penalty spot.