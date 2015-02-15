Panathinaikos beats OFI 3-2 in Greek league

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Nikos Karelis scored twice as Panathinaikos came from behind to beat host OFI 3-2 in the Greek league Sunday.

Danijel Pranjic also scored for second-place Panathinaikos, which stayed six points behind Olympiakos. The leader beat Ergotelis 3-0 on Saturday.

Third-place PAOK lost 4-0 at Atromitos, and is now five points behind Panathinaikos.

Also, Kerkyra beat Kalloni 2-0 and Veria won 2-0 at Levadiakos.

Karelis opened the scoring in the second minute from close range, but OFI led 2-1 at halftime through Manolis Moniakis’ free kick in the 27th and Giorgi Merebashvili’s penalty in the 44th.

Pranjic equalized in the 48th when his long-range shot was deflected by a defender into the net. Karelis scored the winner in the 75th with a low drive from near the penalty spot.