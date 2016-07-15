Nitro World Games tries to emerge as X Games competitor

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze

Nitro World Games tries to emerge as X Games competitor

 
Share

Mind-blowing tricks are the backbone of action sports: Tony Hawk awed when he spun 900 degrees in the air off a skateboard ramp. Travis Pastrana shocked when heaved a motorbike over his head in a double flip. Josh Sheehan outdid him with a triple backflip.

Organizers hope the next trick to shake up the world of action sports might be one of the approximately 60 new tricks to be showcased at the inaugural Nitro World Games this Saturday.

The event was created by Mike Porra, CEO and creative director of Nitro Circus, a private action sports company that developed the MTV show of the same name. He had a hand from extreme sports icon Pastrana. The result is a three-hour competition that will take place on at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City and air in prime time on NBC.

Other news
FILE - Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit on scene where two police officers were killed, Oct. 13, 2022, in Bristol, Conn. Hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists, according to an audit released Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Connecticut troopers falsified data on traffic stops reported to racial profiling board, audit says
A new audit says hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing statewide reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists.
FILE - Death row inmate Rodney Reed waves to his family in the Bastrop County District Court in Bastrop, Texas, Oct. 13, 2017. An appeals court on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, denied a request for a new trial for longtime Texas death row inmate Reed, whose supporters say evidence has long raised doubts about his guilt. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)
Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who says he’s innocent, asked for a new trial. A court said no
An appeals court has denied a new trial request from a longtime Texas death row inmate whose supporters say there is evidence to back his claims of innocence.
FILE - Republic of Ireland's Sinead Farrelly, center, greets players after the team's match with the United States in an international friendly soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Sinead Farrelly, who came forward with misconduct allegations that sparked a reckoning in American soccer, has been named to Ireland's team for the Women's World Cup, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Sinead Farrelly is named to Ireland’s roster for the Women’s World Cup
Sinead Farrelly, who came forward with misconduct allegations that sparked a reckoning in U.S. soccer, has been named to Ireland’s team for the Women’s World Cup.
FILE - Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a bail hearing, June 12, 2023, in Park City, Utah. The estate of Kouri Richins’ late husband filed a lawsuit against her on Tuesday, June 27, seeking over $13 million in damages. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool, File)
Utah woman accused of killing husband after writing book about grief is sued for over $13 million
A lawsuit against a Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death and now stands charged with his murder is seeking over $13 million in damages.

“I feel like it’s going to be the most easily viewable, highly exciting show that has ever been for action sports that isn’t just a show,” Pastrana said. “This is a world championship event. This is something that the guys are going to be going for the title of the world’s best and I feel like that will definitely inspire some of the craziest stuff you’ve ever seen.”

Porra and Pastrana want to create an X Games challenger and become known as the “Action Sports Olympics.”

Seven gold medals will be awarded to the winners of BMX best trick, BMX triple hit, FMX, FMX best trick, skate best trick, inline best trick and scooter best trick. Athletes from 10 countries are coming to compete at the event.

Skate legend Hawk and seven-time X Games snowboarding medalist Todd Richards will co-host along with Pastrana.

Porra has been thinking about a world games competition for close to seven or eight years. On Saturday, Porra will finally see his vision come to life.

“The sport basically needs a total and complete revolution, there’s no other word for it,” Porra said. “It needs to be turned on its head completely.”

Organizers believe putting the entertainment-value of competition ahead of the more technical and complex aspects of the sport will provide for a better viewing experience.

About two years ago, Porra talked with Pastrana and together the pair was eager to create a new competition.

“We know how to do it. We know exactly what we have to do and we have the resources to do it,” Porra said.

Each event in the world championship will have a different format, but the overarching similarity is the simplicity to scoring the tricks.

Each trick will have a point value out of 10 associated with its degree of difficulty. After the rider does that trick in competition, a panel of five judges will assign a score out of 10 to how well the rider executed that specific trick. The five scores are then averaged and multiplied by the degree of difficulty point value to get the final score for that trick.

That makes it easier for the riders to understand what trick will get them enough points to win the competition or outdo a rival.

Porra said he had to really fight for the scoring format change in the case of some of the riders.

“My only thing was we got to keep the core of action sports which is fun, excitement, innovation so with us two butting heads I think we came up with a really good strategy that is easy to watch, easy to view and a lot of fun for the athletes,” said Pastrana, an 11-time X Games gold medalist said.

“I feel like people will be watching to see what goes down, what goes wrong, and like a train crash, you can’t take your eyes off.”