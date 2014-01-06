1,700 flights canceled at Chicago airports

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of flights are being canceled at Chicago’s two airports as a deep freeze sets in on the city.

The city’s Department of Aviation says airlines have canceled more than 1,600 flights at O’Hare International Airport. Another 85 were reported at Midway International Airport.

Delays at O’Hare were average about 40 minutes, while reported delays are about 20 minutes at Midway.

The National Weather Service says the temperature was 16 degrees below zero at O’Hare, although the wind chill made it feel significantly colder.

About 1,300 flights were canceled at O’Hare and Midway international airports on Sunday when nearly a foot of snow fell in the city.