Auditor says child-abuse hotline plagued by problems in 2015

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze

Auditor says child-abuse hotline plagued by problems in 2015

 
Share

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s secretary for human services says his agency is fixing high rates of unanswered calls to the state’s ChildLine child abuse reporting hotline.

Human Services Secretary Ted Dallas outlined those efforts Tuesday after Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said his agency found that 42,000 calls, or 22 percent, went unanswered in 2015.

DePasquale says that put lives at risk. He also says numerous calls weren’t monitored by a supervisor or didn’t generate reports.

Other news
FILE - Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Jan. 15, 2020. After appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s governing district in 2023, its firefighters were among the few employees who publicly welcomed them with open arms. But that warm relationship is in jeopardy now as a new administrator has reopened negotiations on a new contract that promised pay raises and more manpower for the more than 200 unionized firefighters and other first-responders. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
DeSantis proposes Disney trial schedule that puts start date in 2025, after elections
Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis have asked that a trial involving Disney be postponed until the middle of 2025, well after the GOP presidential nomination race wraps up and voters have picked a winner in the November 2024 general election.
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli (5) looks on from the dugout during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Twins manager Baldelli closes clubhouse to keep out reporters after team is swept in 3-game series
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli closed the clubhouse Wednesday to keep out reporters after his team was swept in a three-game series by the Atlanta Braves.
FILE -Former New Mexico State NCAA college basketball player Deuce Benjamin speaks at a news conference in Las Cruces, N.M., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Shak Odunewu and Deuce Benjamin, the former New Mexico State basketball players who filed a lawsuit alleging they were ganged up on and sexually assaulted by teammates have settled the case, one of their attorneys said Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)
New Mexico St settlement in sex-assault, hazing case worth $8 million to players
New Mexico State agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit involving two basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador listens to a journalist's question during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Friday, July 8, 2022. On Monday, July 18, 2022, The Associated Press reported on online posts that falsely claimed Lopez Obrador endorsed a candidate in Texas' gubernatorial race. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Presidente mexicano no pidió apoyo para Putin tras alzamiento en Rusia
LA AFIRMACIÓN: El presidente mexicano, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, declaró en un tuit el 23 de junio que se comprometió en una llamada con su homólogo ruso, Vladimir Putin, a brindarle apoyo tras un “golpe de Estado”.

Dallas says added staff has reduced the unanswered call rate to 12 percent and he expects to lower that to 4 percent in the coming weeks.

Calls to the hotline grew after a law went into effect in 2015 that significantly expanded the categories of adults who must get clearances and undergo criminal background checks before working with children.