Auditor says child-abuse hotline plagued by problems in 2015

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s secretary for human services says his agency is fixing high rates of unanswered calls to the state’s ChildLine child abuse reporting hotline.

Human Services Secretary Ted Dallas outlined those efforts Tuesday after Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said his agency found that 42,000 calls, or 22 percent, went unanswered in 2015.

DePasquale says that put lives at risk. He also says numerous calls weren’t monitored by a supervisor or didn’t generate reports.

Dallas says added staff has reduced the unanswered call rate to 12 percent and he expects to lower that to 4 percent in the coming weeks.

Calls to the hotline grew after a law went into effect in 2015 that significantly expanded the categories of adults who must get clearances and undergo criminal background checks before working with children.