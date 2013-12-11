Man gets 110 years for Illinois murder, robbery

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for the execution-style slaying of a northern Illinois store clerk.

Montago Suggs was sentenced Tuesday for the 2007 death of Melinda Morrell at a Waukegan check-cashing store.

The 29-year-old Kenosha man was convicted of first-degree murder in September and sentenced to 80 years in prison for the slaying. He was also convicted of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery in a separate case and sentenced to 30 years behind bars. The sentences are consecutive.

Lake County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Shanes said he wanted Suggs to “spend the rest of your days in prison” for the attacks.

Suggs maintains his innocence and his lawyers say they’ll appeal the case.

Waukegan is about 30 miles north of Chicago.