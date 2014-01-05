Plane slips off taxiway at Chicago’s O’Hare

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say no one was hurt when an airplane slid off a taxiway at O’Hare International Airport.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/1gzBuxe) a passengers on a Spirit Airlines flight to Las Vegas were taken off the airplane Saturday about 6:40 p.m. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the passengers were put on buses and taken back to the terminal.

The newspaper says Chicago Department of Aviation spokeswoman Karen Pride declined to say whether the airplane’s trouble had been caused by wintry weather that is hitting the region.