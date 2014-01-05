FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Plane slips off taxiway at Chicago’s O’Hare

 
CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say no one was hurt when an airplane slid off a taxiway at O’Hare International Airport.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/1gzBuxe) a passengers on a Spirit Airlines flight to Las Vegas were taken off the airplane Saturday about 6:40 p.m. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the passengers were put on buses and taken back to the terminal.

The newspaper says Chicago Department of Aviation spokeswoman Karen Pride declined to say whether the airplane’s trouble had been caused by wintry weather that is hitting the region.