EIU aims to cut spending by 6.7 percent

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Eastern Illinois University President William Perry says the school needs to cut about $7 million from its spending over the next two years.

Perry said Friday the cuts amount to about 6.7 percent of the Charleston university’s budget. He said the cuts are needed to help the university deal with its financial constraints and to keep tuition down.

Perry said EIU is analyzing all of its programs to make sure they fit university goals and help produce what Perry called “sustainable enrollment growth.”

EIU trustees voted last November to keep tuition and housing rates for the 2014-15 school year at present rates.

About 10,400 students attend EIU.