Priest abuse victim: ‘We are an army now’

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who says he was abused by a Catholic priest as a young teen says he hopes that the Archdiocese of Chicago’s release of documents detailing more claims will help others.

Angel Santiago spoke Tuesday at a news conference. Victims’ attorneys posted documents online Tuesday, about a week after receiving them from the archdiocese as part of legal settlements.

Santiago says he was abused in the early 1980s by a priest at a Chicago parish. He says he never told anyone because his father was a church custodian and thought his dad would lose his job.

Victims at the news conference encouraged others to speak out.

Santiago says all those who have come forward are now “an army.”

Archdiocese officials say they complied with reporting laws at the time.