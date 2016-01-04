A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Micron president Adams to resign for health reasons

 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Micron Technology President Mark Adams plans to resign due to health reasons.

The Boise, Idaho, chipmaker said Monday that Adams will stay with the company until Feb. 1. It did not detail the health reasons or say in a brief statement who will replace Adams.

Adams joined Micron in June 2006 and has served as president since February 2012.

Micron develops computer memory and storage. It wrapped up a year in which its stock plunged 60 percent, as consumers continued to turn away from personal computers.

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. slipped another 11 cents to $14.05 Monday afternoon, during the first trading day of 2016. Broader indexes dropped more than 2 percent.

Company shares had closed 2014 trading at $35.01