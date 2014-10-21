Settlement to end odors from Detroit incinerator

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Pedro Pascal arrives at a For Your Consideration red carpet for "The Last Of Us" on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles. Pascal is on this year’s Great Immigrants list announced Wednesday by the Carnegie Corporation of New York. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Great Immigrants list
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in London, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges as his trial begins Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Kevin Spacey trial
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze

Settlement to end odors from Detroit incinerator

 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — The state of Michigan says it’s reached an agreement with two companies to end odors from a Detroit incinerator as part of a settlement that includes a $350,000 fine.

The agreement was announced Tuesday by Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Director Dan Wyant. It follows complaints during summer months from those in Detroit’s Midtown area.

Under the civil settlement, the state says Michigan Waste Energy Inc. and Detroit Renewable Power LLC will pay the fine for past odor violations. The Delaware-based companies also plan to re-engineer the facility within two years to cut down on odors.

Other news
Members of the U.S. government's Not Invisible Commission prepare for a field hearing in Albuquerque, N.M. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Four skirts were placed at the front of the room to honor Native Americans who have gone missing or have been trafficked or killed. The commission will be crafting recommendations to improve coordination among agencies and to establish best practices for state, tribal and federal law enforcement. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
US commits more lawyers to address Native American disappearances and killings
The U.S. Department of Justice will be funneling more resources toward addressing the alarming rate of disappearances and killings among Native Americans.
This image released by Focus Features shows Alicia Roth Weigel, from left, River Gallo and Sean Saifa Wall during the filming of the documentary "Every Body." (Focus Features via AP)
Movie Review: What does it mean to be intersex? ‘Every Body’ sheds light on little-known subject
The new documentary “Every Body” opens with footage of elaborate, often absurd “gender reveals.” But by the end of this illuminating film, viewers will be forced to confront something much deeper and more insidious: society’s need to divide humans into a binary system, and its sometimes disastrous r
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land
Debris from the lost submersible Titan has been returned to land after a fatal implosion during its voyage to the wreck of the Titanic captured the world’s attention last week.
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
﻿Ship carrying debris from Titan submersible returns to Newfoundland port
A ship that had been searching for the ill-fated Titan submersible is back in port in St. John’s, Newfoundland, with debris from the destroyed vessel.

The DEQ says it verified chronic “strong sour garbage odors” from the incinerator, which also supplies steam power for some Detroit buildings.

___

Online:

Copy of agreement: http://bit.ly/1pwAKvY