Settlement to end odors from Detroit incinerator

DETROIT (AP) — The state of Michigan says it’s reached an agreement with two companies to end odors from a Detroit incinerator as part of a settlement that includes a $350,000 fine.

The agreement was announced Tuesday by Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Director Dan Wyant. It follows complaints during summer months from those in Detroit’s Midtown area.

Under the civil settlement, the state says Michigan Waste Energy Inc. and Detroit Renewable Power LLC will pay the fine for past odor violations. The Delaware-based companies also plan to re-engineer the facility within two years to cut down on odors.

The DEQ says it verified chronic “strong sour garbage odors” from the incinerator, which also supplies steam power for some Detroit buildings.

Copy of agreement: http://bit.ly/1pwAKvY