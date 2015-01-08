FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Rangers continue hot streak with 4-1 win at Ducks

By The Associated Press
 
ANAHEIM, California (AP) — The New York Rangers made it 11 wins in 12 games by beating Anaheim 4-1 on Wednesday, preventing the Ducks building their lead in the NHL standings.

Like Anaheim, another divisional leader in Pittsburgh was also beaten at home, losing to Boston.

New York’s Rick Nash scored his 25th goal of the season and Henrik Lundqvist made 24 saves as the Rangers began their three-game trip to California in convincing style.

Derick Brassard, Mats Zuccarello and Dominic Moore also scored for the Rangers.

Francois Beauchemin scored midway through the third period for the Ducks, who have just one regulation victory in eight games and now hold a precarious two-point lead in the West over Nashville.

Boston’s Patrice Bergeron scored his second goal of the game with a deflected shot in overtime that gave the Bruins a 3-2 win at Pittsburgh.

Bergeron got just enough of Milan Lucic’s blast from the point to put it past Marc-Andre Fleury as the Bruins ended a three-game losing streak.

Zdeno Chara scored his third goal of the season for Boston, which is coming off its first month in nearly two years in which had more losses than wins.

Beau Bennett and Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins.

Detroit’s Justin Abdelkader and Henrik Zetterberg both had a goal and an assist to lead the Red Wings over Calgary 3-2.

Washington spoiled the debut of Toronto’s interim coach Peter Horachek by inflicting a 6-2 home-ice defeat on the Maple Leafs, with Marcus Johansson and Eric Fehr scoring two goals each for the Capitals.