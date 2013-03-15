Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in London, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges as his trial begins Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Kevin Spacey trial
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
Election 2024
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion

Clements hopes for 2nd chance after suspension

By Jenna Fryer
 
Share

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — NASCAR driver Jeremy Clements was back at the track Friday after a two-week suspension for using a racial slur, hopeful his lapse in judgment hasn’t caused irreparable harm to his career.

“I think everybody deserves a second chance,” he said. “I think you’ve got to look at the person’s history. I have never been in trouble with NASCAR. I always try to do the right thing and just stay here and be able to race. I always try to get new fans coming and do anything NASCAR wants. I hope it doesn’t hurt. I don’t know.”

Clements made the remark to a blogger for MTV News during an interview at Daytona while helping the reporter locate another driver he was looking for. NASCAR learned of the comment from a witness and suspended Clements indefinitely.

Other news
FILE - A man prays in the empty world famous Cologne Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, on Sunday, March 15, 2020. The number of people formally leaving the Catholic Church in Germany increased significantly last year as the church wrestles with a long-running scandal over abuse by clergy and with calls for far-reaching reform. The German Bishops' Conference said Wednesday that 522,821 left the church last year, up from 359,338 in 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
More than half a million left Germany’s Catholic Church last year as abuse scandal swirls
More than half a million people formally left the Catholic Church in Germany last year, significantly higher than the previous record as the church wrestles with a long-running scandal over abuse by clergy and with calls for far-reaching reform.
FILE - Israeli military reservists protest against the plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, on a freeway from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, on Feb. 9, 2023. Dozens of reservists from the Israeli Air Force have released a letter renewing threats to refuse to show up for duty if the government moves ahead with a contentious plan to overhaul the country's judiciary. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File)
Dozens of Israeli air force vets threaten not to serve after Netanyahu resumes judicial overhaul
Dozens of Israeli air force say they won’t show up for duty if the right-wing government moves ahead with a contentious plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary.
This photo provided by Hyundai shows the 2023 Hyundai Palisade a midsize three-row SUV. Both the Palisade and its corporate cousin, the Kia Telluride, are top picks in this class. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor America via AP)
Edmunds: The best three-row SUVs of 2023
Three-row SUVs have been a popular choice among car shoppers with large families. They typically seat up to eight passengers and still provide enough cargo space for luggage and other items.
Security grab a Just Stop Oil protester during day one of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Just Stop Oil protesters briefly disrupt Ashes cricket test between England and Australia
Two protesters from the Just Stop Oil group have run onto the field at Lords and briefly disrupted play about five minutes after the start of the second Ashes cricket test between England and Australia.

He was reinstated this week after seeing sports diversity expert Dr. Richard Lapchick and the staff at the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports at the University of Central Florida. Although a sponsor offered to pay for the course, Clements said he paid the $2,500 out of his own pocket.

The 28-year-old Nationwide Series driver blamed his actions on making a stupid remark in describing drivers who race too aggressive, and opened his remarks at Bristol Motor Speedway by reading a lengthy apology handwritten on a piece of white loose-leaf paper.

“I want to start out by saying I made a remark that has no place in our society, kidding or not,” he began, explaining the entire incident has been particularly embarrassing because his grandfather, Crawford Clements, was crew chief for black driver Wendell Scott in 1965.

“I was raised to respect everybody,” he said.

Clements was a little-known driver from Spartanburg, S.C., driving for his family-owned team before the suspension. He finished 15th in the Nationwide Series standings in 2011, and was 14th last year.

Clements was 33rd in the season-opening race at Daytona before he was suspended. He said he’s lost only one sponsor because of the incident, and was at Bristol on Friday with St. Jude’s Hospital on his firesuit. He said he’s learned a lot about himself during his two weeks away from the race track, and from his course with Lapchick.

“You sit out here and talk to people all the time and make jokes and somebody could say something offensive and you might not say something,” Clements said. “But from now on, I’m going to stand up and say, ‘Man, that ain’t something you should say’ and try to pass along what I learned.”