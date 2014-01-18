2 Ill. men killed, 5 injured in Texas accident

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — Two Illinois college students have been killed and five others injured after their vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and was struck by an 18-wheeler in the Texas Panhandle.

A Texas Department of Public Safety news release says 18-year-old Victor Maldonado of Chicago and 23-year-old David Roman of Mundelein, Ill., were killed when the 2006 Chevrolet in which they were riding was struck by a tractor-trailer Friday morning.

Northeastern Illinois University spokeswoman Beth Campus says Maldonado and Roman were students at the Chicago school.

Northwest Texas Hospital spokeswoman Caytie Martin said Saturday that 19-year-old David Rubio of Berwyn, Ill., 21-year-old Kyle Thomas of Chicago and 19-year-old Seth Amofa of Chicago all were in satisfactory condition.

Two people in the tractor-trailer were treated and released from a Dalhart hospital.