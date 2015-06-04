West Nile confirmed in central Illinois county

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — State health officials say mosquitoes found recently in a central Illinois county tested positive for West Nile virus.

According to WAND-TV in Decatur (http://bit.ly/1JrepfG ), the mosquitoes were found May 28 in Decatur. The mosquitoes are the first found in central Illinois with West Nile this year.

The illness is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes who have been feeding on infected birds. Symptoms are flu-like and include fever, nausea, headaches and muscle aches.

Severe illness is possible and more likely among those older than 50 or people with weakened immune systems.

___

Information from: WAND-TV, http://www.wandtv.com