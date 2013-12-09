Illinois governor heads to DC

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. Pat Quinn is in Washington D.C., for meetings with the Democratic Governors Association and White House officials.

He’s set to be in meetings Monday and Tuesday.

Quinn spokeswoman Brooke Anderson says Monday that Quinn will talk with the DGA about economic growth and job opportunities for veterans. The political organization was founded in the early 1980s and supports Democratic governors and candidates. The group is also having their annual holiday party while Quinn is there.

Quinn is also scheduled to meet with U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx and members of President Barack Obama’s Task Force on Climate Preparedness and Resilience. Quinn was appointed to the task force last month along with seven other governors.