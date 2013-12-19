Rock Valley College president says he’s resigning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — The president of Rock Valley College plans to resign six months before his contract is scheduled to expire.

The Rockford Register Star reports that (http://tinyurl.com/ohabwsq ) Jack Becherer announced Tuesday that he’ll resign on Jan. 10, but gave no explanation for his departure.

College spokeswoman Nancy Chamberlain says Becherer “feels the leadership of the college is in the right place.”

She says the school’s vice president of career and technical education, Mike Mastroianni, will serve as interim president.

Becherer joined the college in 2004, and has worked to raise the college’s profile, including by expanding academic partnerships with area high schools and expanding its aviation maintenance program at Chicago Rockford International Airport.

Becherer said earlier this year that he likely would leave when his contract was up next June.

