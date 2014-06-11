2 dead in suburban Chicago house fire
MOKENA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in suburban Chicago say two people are dead after a house fire in Mokena.
Frankfort Fire District officials say firefighters pulled the victims from the south-suburban home early Wednesday. Assistant Fire Chief Bob Wilson says emergency crews responded after receiving a call that someone may be trapped inside the home.
Wilson says police attempted a rescue but encountered heavy smoke and flames. Wilson says firefighters found one person in a hallway and one person in a back bedroom.
The victims weren’t immediately identified. Investigators were working to determine the cause of the blaze.