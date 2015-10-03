Keuchel wins 20th, Astros set runs record, rout D-backs 21-5

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in London, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges as his trial begins Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Kevin Spacey trial
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze

Keuchel wins 20th, Astros set runs record, rout D-backs 21-5

By Bob Baum
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — A playoff berth tantalizingly close, the Houston Astros sent their ace to the mound seeking his 20th victory.

And broke loose for the highest-scoring game in team history.

Dallas Keuchel became the AL’s first 20-game winner and the Astros routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 21-5 Friday night.

Other news
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Governor's office shows Sam Randazzo, the former Public Utilities Commissioner of Ohio. Lawyers disagreed sharply in arguments before the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, over whether $8 million in assets belonging to Randazzo, the state's former top utility regulator, should have been frozen after he was caught up in a sweeping Statehouse bribery investigation. (AP Photo/Ohio Governor's office via AP, File)
Ohio froze an ex-utility regulator’s $8 million in assets. Lawyers disagree over whether it’s legal
Lawyers disagree over whether $8 million in assets held by the former chairman of Ohio’s Public Utilities Commission should have been frozen.
FILE - Hundreds of abortion ban veto supporters turned out to watch North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper sign a veto of the on Bicentennial Mall in Raleigh Saturday, May 19, 2023. Abortion providers in North Carolina filed a federal lawsuit Friday, June 16, 2023, that challenges several provisions of a state law banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy in the dwindling days before the new restrictions take effect.(Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)
Judge considering blocking parts of North Carolina abortion law won’t halt broader 12-week ban
A federal judge says she won’t block temporarily a large swath of North Carolina’s abortion law taking effect this weekend that includes a near-ban after 12 weeks of pregnancy.
FILE - Mannsdale Upper Elementary School fourth-grade students examine a plaque commemorating the school's Project Blueberry, installed among freshly-planted blueberry bushes, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Madison, Miss. The students lobbied to have the blueberry designated as Mississippi's official state fruit in a new law that takes effect Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Here are Mississippi’s new laws on Medicaid, online porn, voting, pecan theft, and others
Mississippi has dozens of new laws taking effect Saturday. One limits who can provide help with absentee ballots.
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) and Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrate a win after a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. The Braves won 3-0. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Olson homers, drives in 2 as Braves win 5th straight with a 3-game sweep of Twins
Matt Olson homered late and doubled in an early run and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 for a series sweep.

“We showed up at the right time,” manager A.J. Hinch said.

Hinch had worried about playing without a designated hitter during this final series because he’s in an NL park. At least on this night, he needn’t have.

“I don’t want to play the National League style at the end of the season because I want the DH,” he said, “but this game is crazy. Sometimes strange things happen. This is a hitter-friendly park with the roof open, and we came out swinging and did a lot of damage.”

The Astros have won five of six and held their one-game edge over the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild card. Minnesota fell two behind.

Houston trails AL West leader Texas by two games with two to play.

Keuchel (20-8) gave up two runs and six hits in six innings, becoming the Astros’ first 20-game winner since Roy Oswalt went 20-12 in 2005.

The left-hander downplayed the achievement.

“It’s nice to get a win,” Keuchel said, “and it’s nice to be appreciated, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

The AL wild-card game is scheduled for Tuesday, and the Yankees have already clinched a spot. If Keuchel pitches, it would mark the first time the All-Star lefty has started on three days’ rest.

Hinch didn’t want to talk about that. Asked if he was comfortable with Keuchel pitching Tuesday, the manager said: “To be honest with you I’m comfortable with (Collin) McHugh pitching tomorrow in a really important game. That’s as far as I’ll look.”

Carlos Correa hit a solo homer, bases-loaded triple and scored four times. George Springer, Colby Rasmus and Luis Valbuena homered as Houston surpassed its previous high of 19 runs set twice, most recently against Pittsburgh in 1999.

Springer and Rasmus also scored four times each as the Astros got a season-high 19 hits.

Keuchel is the 10th Astros pitcher, and second Houston left-hander, to win 20 games. Lefty Mike Hampton was 22-4 in 1999.

Keuchel became the second 20-game winner in the majors. The Chicago Cubs’ Jake Arrieta won his 22nd on Friday.

Rubby De La Rosa (14-9) lasted three innings.

Arizona committed a season-worst four errors that led to five unearned runs. The Diamondbacks set a club record for runs allowed, topping the 20 they gave up at Colorado in 2003.

“We just couldn’t slow them down,” manager Chip Hale said. “Tonight we will take a shower and get rid of this game and have a better one tomorrow.”

Peter O’Brien, a top Arizona prospect and a September call-up, hit a 471-foot shot into the picnic area in left field off Keuchel for his first big league home run.

“That was one of the few bright spots,” Hale said.

Errors by Arizona third baseman Aaron Hill and left fielder Yasmany Tomas cleared the way for five runs in the first two innings. The Astros built a 10-2 lead through six, then entered club-record territory with a seven-run seventh and four-run eighth.

Springer’s headfirst slide just beat right fielder Socrates Brito’s’ throw at the plate for a run in the first. Twenty more followed.

Houston improved to 15-3 in interleague games, 7-1 on the road.

PLAYOFF POSSIBILITIES

In case of a tiebreaker game for the wild-card berth, Houston would travel to Minnesota if it’s the Twins; the Astros would be home if it’s the Angels. Houston last made the postseason in 2005 when the club was still in the National League.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: OF Carlos Gomez sat out with sore ribs.

Diamondbacks: OF Ender Inciarte was out of the lineup after hitting a ball off his shin Thursday night. OF David Peralta injured his right wrist diving for a ball Thursday night. An MRI was negative but he did not play.

UP NEXT

Astros: McHugh (18-7), the second half of Houston’s potent 1-2 pitching duo, tries to clinch at least a tie for the second wild card.

Diamondbacks: RHP Jeremy Hellickson (9-11) makes his final start of the season.