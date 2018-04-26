17-year-old dies in crash into Salmon River

A 17-year-old was killed when a vehicle crashed into the Salmon River Saturday, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, Katelyn J. Thayer, 17, of McCall was killed in the crash. Police responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed and was upside down in the river about 2 miles past Salmon River Road around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Riggins Ambulance was met by a vehicle transporting Alaska Frandsen, 17, of Malad, who police say was ejected from the vehicle that crashed into the river. Witnesses took her to meet the ambulance.

Frandsen told first responders there were multiple people inside the vehicle that crashed. But police say while uprighting the vehicle, the people who reportedly were inside all arrived on scene.

Investigators believe Thayer and Frandsen were the only occupants of the vehicle.

At this time police say it is undetermined who was driving the vehicle. The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash.