Police: Man attempted to pull grenade pin outside Idaho bar

NEW PLYMOUTH — A 36-year-old Washington man accused of attempting to pull a grenade pin in front of the Double Diamond Bar in New Plymouth in far west Idaho was arrested Monday night, according to the Payette County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to reports that Joseph Nelson, of Zillah, Washington, was trying to pull a grenade pin and enter the bar. Sheriff’s deputies and Fruitland and Payette police responded to the scene at about 8:45 p.m. and took Nelson into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nelson was booked into the Payette County jail for disturbing the peace, malicious injury to property and aggravated assault.

The Nampa Police Department’s Bomb Squad also responded to the scene and located four inert grenades in Nelson’s RV, which was parked in front of the Double Diamond Bar, according to the sheriff’s office.