Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigate fatal crash on Highway 33

MADISON COUNTY − A fatal crash that took place early this morning has caused the temporary closure of East and West ID 33 between Highway 20 and 5000 East for several hours.

Deputy Isaac Payne, of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, said they are diverting all traffic to side roads and will do so for the next several hours due to a crash between an SUV and a semi-truck.

Payne said he he is currently at the scene of the accident. He said the semi was on Highway 33 at about milepost 100 when the accident occurred. He said that there was an Idaho Transportation camera at the scene that caught the whole thing on tape. The SUV was approaching from North Salem headed towards 33, but it seems that at the stop sign the SUV didn’t stop and ran right into the side of the semi.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries but the SUV driver perished on site. The name of the driver has not been released because next of kin has not been notified yet. The Standard Journal has not included photos of the SUV out of respect for the family of the deceased.

The footage also has not been released because the investigation in ongoing, and it will take several hours for law enforcement to go over the tape.

The Standard Journal will update this article as more information becomes available.