Retired ‘relentlessly friendly’ Idaho K-9 dies

A retired Ada County Sheriff’s K-9, who spent 10 years with the department, died Saturday.

Retired drug-sniffing K-9 Nate spent his last few months relaxing at home with Deputy Aaron Teall and his family. In November, he collapsed following a regular day of work, according to an ACSO Facebook post. A vet found he had a tumor on his heart.

Nate, a Labrador and border collie mix, became certified with the Idaho’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Academy when he was only 9 months old. He was taken in by a McCall animal shelter.

He spent a decade working with patrol deputies and as an ambassador for the sheriff’s office during numerous appearances at community events and schools, where he was “relentlessly friendly.”

"(Nate) rose from humble origins as a pound dog to become one of the best K-9s we’ve ever had here at the Ada County Sheriff’s Office,” the post reads. “We will miss Nate, who was a great K-9 and just an all-around excellent pooch.”