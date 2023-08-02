Black bear, cub killed after man attacked while opening garage door in Idaho

VICTOR, Idaho (AP) — A black bear that was with a cub attacked a man as he opened his garage door in southeastern Idaho, wildlife officials said.

The attack happened Monday at the man’s home in the Henderson Canyon area near Victor, Idaho Fish and Game officials said on the department’s website.

The injured man then called wildlife officials. Wildlife officers found the female bear and its cub nearby and killed them in the interest of public safety, officials said.

Both black bears and grizzly bears live in Idaho. But officials said attacks such as this one are uncommon.

Victor is west of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.