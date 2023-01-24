Coroner ID’s man shot and killed by Boise police officer

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have identified the man who was shot and killed by a police officer on Monday as a 32-year-old Boise resident.

The Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle said in a press release Tuesday that Eli Nash was pronounced dead in a parking lot Monday evening after attempts to save his life were unsuccessful. Riffle said the cause and manner of Nash’s death was still pending.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near a popular restaurant and shopping center, the Boise Police Department said on Monday.

Law enforcement officers had been searching for Nash, who was a registered sex offender and accused of violating his parole. The Idaho Department of Correction had included Nash on its list of “most wanted fugitives” in December.

The Boise Police Department said officers found Nash in a car at the Meridian Crossroads Mall, and that he produced a weapon when they tried to take him into custody. That’s when a Boise police officer shot him, Chief Ron Winegar said.

“The suspect produced what looked like a firearm. I don’t have information on whether that was an actual functioning firearm or whether that was a replica at this point, but it certainly looks like a gun,” Winegar said.

Police said the officer, whose name wasn’t released, wasn’t hurt and will be placed on paid administrative leave. The Boise Police Department will conduct its own internal investigation in addition to the one underway by the regional task force.