Idaho man charged with shooting rifle at two hydroelectric power stations

FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
REMOVES INCORRECT SECOND SENTENCE FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and the Artist of the Year category MTV announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
2023 MTV VMA nominations
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
U.S. News

Idaho man charged with shooting rifle at two hydroelectric power stations

 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has been charged with two counts of destruction of an energy facility after federal prosecutors said he shot a rifle at two hydroelectric power stations and caused damage to both.

Randy Scott Vail, 58, of Meridian, allegedly used the firearm to shoot at the Hells Canyon Dam station and the Brownlee Dam station on June 8 and June 9, according to charging documents.

Owned by Idaho Power Company, the dams produce, transmit, store and distribute electricity to Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The shooting caused over $100,000 in damage, according to an indictment.

Authorities arrested Vail on June 9, following a high-speed chase near Cambridge, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Boise, KTVB reported. Riding on a white sport motorcycle, Vail allegedly went 80 mph in a 25-mph zone as officers pursued him.

After Vail pulled to a stop, a Washington County deputy wrote in a probable cause affidavit, officers found he had a case holding two rifles, bolt cutters and two tire-repair cans “full of what smelled like gasoline.”

Court records did not list an attorney who might speak on Vail’s behalf.

If convicted, Vail could a maximum of 20 years in federal prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.