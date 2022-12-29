Remediation to start on house of Idaho students murders

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Remediation work on the rental home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November will start on Friday, police said.

The Moscow Police Department announced the start of the cleanup Thursday, saying the residence will remain an active crime scene under police control.

Remediation activities will be done by a private company, and include removing potential biohazards and other harmful substances used to collect evidence.

There’s no timeline for completion, but the property will be returned to the property management company when finished, police said.

In the weeks since the Nov. 13 homicides of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, relatively few details have been released. The four friends’ bodies were found at a rental home across the street from the university campus, and the killings have left the small town of Moscow, Idaho, shaken.

Investigators have conducted over 300 interviews and continue to process more than 9,025 emailed tips; 4,575 phone tips; and 6,050 digital media submissions, police said Thursday.

Investigators believe someone has information that adds context around what happened — and continue to seek additional pictures, video, and social media content from that weekend.

“Whether you believe it is significant or not, your information might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders,” police said in a news release. “Our focus remains on the investigation, not an individual’s activities displayed in the tip.”

Progress continues to find a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra believed to be in the immediate area of the residence during the early morning hours of Nov. 13, police said. Investigators believe the person or people in the car may have “critical information to share about this case” and are still seeking tips about it.

Police said again Thursday that no suspect or suspects have been identified.