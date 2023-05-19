Police in Idaho search for boy they say was taken by father

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Idaho are looking for a 2-year-old boy who they say was taken by his non-custodial father Thursday.

Police in Nampa said they were looking for the boy and Rodolfo Reyes, 36. Police said on social media that the boy was taken from a yard.

The boy was last seen at a gas station in Nampa, according to an alert issued by the department.

Reyes is described as having tattoos on his head, face and neck, the Idaho Statesman reported .

Nampa is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Boise.