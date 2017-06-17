FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
South Idaho man faces multiple criminal charges

By Emily Lowe Elowe Idahopress.Com
 
A Nampa man has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly stalking a woman, threatening her with a knife, pretending to be a police officer and possessing crystal meth.

Craig Strasburg, 47, entered the pleas Friday in 3rd District Court. During the hearing, Judge G.D. Carey denied reduced bond motions from Strasburg’s attorneys, who argued Strasburg has been taking psychiatric medication, has a structured place to stay if released and will respect the no-contact order with the alleged victim.

Strasburg is being held on a $760,000 bond regarding three pending criminal cases against him in Canyon County.

He faces felony charges of first-degree stalking, aggravated assault, unlawfully representing himself as a police officer, an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and possession of methamphetamine.

Strasburg has also been charged with seven counts of misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of trespassing.

According to police, Strasburg visited a woman at her work in Nampa on May 22 and told her he wanted to work out their relationship while holding a folded note.

Police said he then pulled out a large folding knife, causing the woman to flee.

The woman told police Strasburg called her incessantly and pretended to be other people and used disguised phone numbers. As the woman was reporting the knife incident to Nampa Police in May, she alleged Strasburg called her, masquerading as a Nampa Police officer and asked her about the incident between her and himself.

One of Strasburg’s two defense attorneys said in court Friday that his client suffers from a handful of mental disorders and was not taking his medication at the time he is accused of stalking and threatening the woman. The defense attorney said Strasburg plans to apply for Mental Health Court, and his probation officer supports his application.

Strasburg faces a felony probation violation in Ada County as part of 2015 convictions of grand theft and burglary there.

He is due in court again in Canyon County for pretrial conferences Aug. 7 and 14.