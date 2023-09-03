Mayden runs for a pair of TDs as San Diego State beats Idaho State 36-28

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Quarterback Jalen Mayden ran for two touchdowns to lead San Diego State to a 36-28 victory over Idaho State on Saturday night.

Mayden broke loose for a 56-yard touchdown run with 6:50 remaining to help San Diego State (2-0) pull away. He also had a 24-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and finished with 132 yards rushing on eight carries and completed 13 of 19 passes for 87 yards.

Jaylon Armstead and Martin Blake each ran for 58 yards and a touchdown for the Aztecs, who finished with 302 yards on the ground.

Jordan Cooke tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Christian Fredrickson just before the break that pulled the Bengals to 20-13. A safety and Blake’s 3-yard touchdown run made it 29-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

Hunter Hays took over at quarterback late in the third quarter and led Idaho State on a 14-play, 80-yard drive capped by his 8-yard touchdown pass to Chedon James to cut the deficit to 29-21 with 13:22 to play.

Cooke and Hays were a combined 30-of-63 passing for 309 yards with two touchdown passes and three interceptions for the Bengals in their season opener.

