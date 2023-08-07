Nearly all teens on Idaho YMCA camp bus that crashed have been released to their families

FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Director of ‘The Exorcist’ dead at 87
FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
MLB suspends Anderson and Ramírez for brawl
FILE - A book published by Simon & Schuster is displayed on July 30, 2022, in Tigard, Ore. Simon & Schuster has been sold to the private equity firm KKR, months after a federal judge blocked its purchase by rival publisher Penguin Random House. Paramount Global, the parent company of the storied book publisher said on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that the private equity giant will buy Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion in cash .(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Simon & Schuster sold to private equity firm
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands of federal employees were sent home early Monday as the Washington area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
DC area braces for destructive storms
U.S. News

Nearly all teens on Idaho YMCA camp bus that crashed have been released to their families

This image provided by Samantha Grange shows people looking on at the scene of an overturned school bus along Highway 55, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, about 60 miles north of Boise, Idaho. The school bus carrying teenage campers rolled over on a winding Idaho highway Friday afternoon, injuring 11 people, the Idaho State Police said. (Samantha Grange via AP)

This image provided by Samantha Grange shows people looking on at the scene of an overturned school bus along Highway 55, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, about 60 miles north of Boise, Idaho. The school bus carrying teenage campers rolled over on a winding Idaho highway Friday afternoon, injuring 11 people, the Idaho State Police said. (Samantha Grange via AP)

 
Share

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nearly all of the teenagers aboard an Idaho YMCA camp bus that rolled on a winding highway late last week have been released to their families, police said Monday.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the cause of Friday’s crash, which sent all those on the bus to local hospitals, Idaho State Police said in a statement.

Police said previously that 11 passengers were hospitalized, seven in critical condition, following the crash. The bus was carrying about 30 campers and staff back to Boise from the Treasure Valley YMCA’s camp at Horsethief Reservoir.

Police said Monday that injury updates would not be provided.

Other news
Passenger Matthew Oshiafi, of New York City, describes the harrowing bus crash he was involved in on I-81 overnight Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, north of Harriburg, Pa. He was at a Red Cross Disaster Relief center set up in the Chambers Hill Fire Company hall in Swatara Township, Pa., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Oshiafi helped evacuate a baby from the overturned bus and was the last passenger out, escaping through the front windshield. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)
A survivor of the fatal Pennsylvania bus crash describes chaos and heroism after it turned over
Local residents examine damaged cars of a passenger train which was derailed near Nawabshah, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Railway officials say some passengers were killed and dozens more injured when a train derailed near the town of Nawabshah in southern Sindh province. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)
Express train derails in southern Pakistan, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90
This image provided by Samantha Grange shows people looking on at the scene of an overturned school bus along Highway 55, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, about 60 miles north of Boise, Idaho. The school bus carrying teenage campers rolled over on a winding Idaho highway Friday afternoon, injuring 11 people, the Idaho State Police said. (Samantha Grange via AP)
YMCA camp session canceled, allowing staff to deal with emotional trauma of Idaho bus crash

Troopers are working with the bus company to access pertinent information related to the crash, police said Monday. The bus driver was treated at a hospital and released, police said over the weekend.

The YMCA had contracted with Caldwell Transportation for the bus service. The Associated Press left messages with the company on Monday seeking comment.

The overturned bus blocked a local route, State Highway 55 along the Payette River, causing a massive traffic jam.

The scheduled camp session for this week was canceled so staff can cope with the emotional trauma of the crash, Treasure Valley YMCA officials said earlier.

“The Treasure Valley Family YMCA would like to thank the many individuals in our community for reacting quickly with heroic support of our campers and staff involved in the accident,” the Y said on Facebook. “We’re grateful for your continued thoughts and prayers as we work to support those involved.”