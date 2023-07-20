Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. at House hearing
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Shark Week will start
FILE - Manuel Luna, left, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, gives out items to a patron at a cooling station on July 19, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Phoenix heat issues
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
U.S. News

Illinois police seize carnival ride after boy, 10, was thrown from ride and seriously injured

 
Share

ANTIOCH, Ill. (AP) — Northern Illinois police have seized a carnival ride as they continue investigating a Sunday incident in which a 10-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was thrown from his seat.

After the Illinois Department of Labor finished inspecting the ride Wednesday, police in the village of Antioch and the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office sought and obtained a search warrant from a judge to seize the ride as part of an “ongoing criminal investigation into the incident,” village officials said.

“The outcome of this week’s inspections of the ride necessitated us to immediately secure it as evidence,” Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said in a news release.

Other news
Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic reacts after grounding out against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Kicked cooler lands Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic on IL with broken foot
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jared Kelenic was placed on the 10-day with a broken bone in his left foot after kicking a water cooler following a ninth-inning strikeout the night before.
Standing with other former Northwestern athletes, former Northwestern football player Simba Short speaks during a press conference addressing widespread hazing accusations at Northwestern University Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Hazing remains ingrained in team sports and experts say they see increase in sexualized attacks
From high school to the professional leagues, hazing is ingrained in teams sports in the United States.
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Paolo Espino pauses on the mound after giving up a solo home run to St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado during the eighth inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Nationals place RHP Paolo Espino on 15-day injured list with a finger injury
The Washington Nationals have placed right-hander Paolo Espino on the 15-day injured list with a finger injury.
FILE - People pass through Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Salt Lake City, after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration disrupted flights. The House has overwhelmingly passed a bill that would give the Federal Aviation Administration more money to hire air traffic controllers. It also aims to address pilot shortages by raising the mandatory retirement age. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
From compensating travelers to the pilot retirement age, Congress takes up aviation bill
Congress will vote this week on legislation that will shape the agency responsible for safely managing the nation’s airspace and regulating its airlines.

Police towed the Moby Dick ride on Wednesday from the village of Shorewood in Chicago’s south suburbs, where the ride’s owner had towed it on Monday, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) back to Antioch, near the Wisconsin border, village spokesman Jim Moran said Thursday.

Guttschow said the investigation by village police and the state’s labor department aims “to determine if any criminally reckless or negligent acts may have contributed to the accident.”

Antioch police said Monday that the Moby Dick ride was inspected this year and given a state permit.

In Sunday’s incident, the boy was riding the Moby Dick, which locks people in at the shoulders and then goes up and down as speed increases, when he was thrown from the ride during Antioch’s Taste of Summer festival.

He was taken to a Chicago hospital with injuries that include multiple facial fractures and a significant leg injury, Antioch police said Monday.

Police said they will not provide additional updates on the boy’s condition to respect his privacy. But they said in Wednesday’s news release that the boy’s “road to recovery will take a significant amount of time, and we wish for the family to focus on his well-being.”

The ride is owned and has been operated by All Around Amusement of Lockport, Illinois, officials said.

A telephone listing for the company called Thursday by The Associated Press went to a recording that said its mailbox was full.