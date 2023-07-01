Children face solitary confinement in cells at Illinois juvenile detention facility, ACLU says

A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5G could disrupt flights
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
Business

Children face solitary confinement in cells at Illinois juvenile detention facility, ACLU says

By CLAIRE SAVAGE
 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Children as young as 11 are confined alone to cells the size of parking spaces up to 23 hours a day at a juvenile detention center in Southern Illinois, according to a lawsuit filed by ACLU of Illinois.

Young people at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center in Benton must ask staff permission to flush the toilet, and they can go days or weeks without access to schoolwork. Black mold grows on the walls, according to the lawsuit filed Friday, and there are no mental health professionals employed at the facility.

The lawsuit seeks a court order compelling the facility to improve conditions immediately, on the basis of deprivation of their rights under the 14th Amendment.

Other news
FILE - Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt addresses a crowd, April 12, 2023, inside the Nebraska Capitol rotunda in Lincoln, Neb. On Tuesday, June 27, Hunt filed suit against the Nebraska Freedom Coalition and three of its officers — Patrick Peterson, Robert Anthony and Malia Shirley — for defamation, saying the group targeted her with online attacks that led to violent threats against her and her transgender child. (AP Photo/Margery Beck, File)
Nebraska lawmaker sues conservative PAC for defamation, says online attacks led to threats
A Nebraska lawmaker is suing a conservative political action committee for defamation, saying the group targeted her with online attacks that led to violent threats against her and her transgender child.
Kids walk across the YMCA Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer campground through smokey haze to their next indoor activity, in Zelienople, Pa., on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Due to the poor air quality caused by the Canadian wildfires the Western Pennsylvania summer camp closed its outdoor pool and sent home a few campers with health problems. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Wildfire smoke drives traditional summer camp activities indoors
The Canadian wildfires that have shrouded much of the nation in smoky haze are making it much harder for American kids to enjoy one of the staples of summer camp: fresh country air.
Hamrin Alouji, the mother of 13-year-old Peyal Aqil, goes through her daughter's photographs at their family home in Qamishli, Syria, on Monday, June 5, 2023. Alouji said her daughter was coming home with her friends on May 21 after a school exam when a recruiter for the Revolutionary Youth approached her - the youth branch of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), and entered a center belonging to the group with him. Her friends waited for her outside, but she never came out. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)
Recruitment of children by armed groups in Syria is on the rise, even as fighting subsides
A U.N. report says armed groups across Syria are recruiting children into their ranks in growing numbers, even as fighting is subsiding.
A dog walks through an opening at a Colombian Army training facility for military working dogs to serve alongside troops in various capacities, in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Colombian military searches for heroic dog who helped find children in the Amazon jungle
With his golden snout and his pointy ears, Wilson became a national hero in Colombia when he helped the military find four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and were lost in the Amazon jungle for 40 days.

“These are not conditions that anybody, let alone any child, should be subjected to,” said Kevin Fee, the lead lawyer on the case, describing the situation as “inhumane to the level of being unspeakable.”

In general, the conditions of juvenile detention centers in the U.S. have been slowly improving in the last few decades thanks to research on the harms of solitary confinement, so this case is “especially frightening,” said clinical and forensic psychologist Apryl Alexander, who works with detained youth.

“We’re supposed to be using the juvenile legal system for rehabilitation and not punishment. These are youth who are capable of change — we recognize that developmentally and personally. And so we should be treating them as such,” Alexander said.

Fee added that the Franklin detention center is used to hold kids before they have been sentenced or found guilty by a court.

The ACLU of Illinois spoke with more than a dozen youngsters who are either detained currently or have been detained at the facility within the past few weeks about their experiences there, Fee said.

“The idea that children would spend any portion of their childhood locked in solitary confinement is an egregious abuse,” Fee said.

Solitary confinement is “extremely harmful for everybody who is locked up, but particularly for children spending that much time in a brightly lit room, unable to really sleep properly,” Fee said.

The practice has been banned for youth held by the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice since 2015, and on Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation making it illegal to use on “young detainees in detention centers for any purpose other than preventing immediate physical harm.”

The law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Alexander added that the majority of suicides that happen in detention occur when a person is in solitary confinement.

It is also important to consider that many youth in the juvenile legal system experienced trauma before they were detained, “so putting them in solitary confinement can also be retraumatizing,” Alexander said.

Neither the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center nor the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice immediately responded to a request for comment by The Associated Press.

___

Savage is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.