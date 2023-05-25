Van Remortel, Rennard lead Michigan past Illinois in Big Ten Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jack Van Remortel hit a three-run home run, Noah Rennard pitched 5 1/3 solid innings, and Michigan defeated Illinois 6-3 on Wednesday night in the Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan (27-27) won the loser-out game in the double-elimination tournament and advances to play the loser of Thursday’s game between Iowa and Indiana. Illinois finished its season at 25-27.

The game was scoreless entering the bottom of the third inning before Michigan broke loose with five runs. Tito Flores, who finished with three hits, reached on a leadoff single and scored on a triple by Ted Burton. One out later, Jonathan Kim was hit by a pitch and Van Remortel followed with his home run to right-center. Cody Jefferis had an RBI single to close out the five-run inning. He added a solo home run in the eighth for Michigan’s other run.

Trailing 5-0, Illinois got three runs back in the sixth on RBIs by their Nos. 5 through 7 hitters — a bases-loaded ground out by Ryan Moerman, a single by Jacob Schroeder and a bunt single by Brody Harding, respectively.

Michigan’s Rennard (7-4), working on a shutout through five innings, allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings. Jacob Denner finished for his second save, allowing two hits in 3 2/3 shutout innings.

Illinois starter Riley Gowens (2-3) pitched 2 1/3 innings and was charged with four runs.

