About a dozen freight train cars derail south of Chicago

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (AP) — About 15 cars of a freight train derailed Wednesday night just south of Chicago.

No injuries or leaks were reported and no hazardous materials were involved in the derailment around 9:30 p.m. in Blue Island, CSX said in a statement.

CSX said 13 cars derailed. Blue Island police said one of 15 cars that derailed possibly is a tanker, according to WBBM-TV .

The cause of the derailment was under investigation. Crews worked Thursday morning to clear the derailed cars.

WLS-TV reported that several vehicles parked near the tracks were crushed.

Recent derailments across the U.S. have raised concern about rail safety.

A March 30 BNSF derailment in southwestern Minnesota forced about 800 people from their homes. Ten cars hauling ethanol were among 23 that came off the tracks.

A Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment outside East Palestine, Ohio, released hazardous chemicals that burned. Roughly half the town of about 5,000 people had to evacuate.