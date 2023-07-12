EU fines US firm Illumina $475 million for jumping gun on buyout of cancer-screening company Grail

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin, 17, smiles while embracing her family members after the jury decided in favor of a 2014 document during a trial over her grandmother's wills at Oakland County Probate Court in Pontiac, Mich., on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The Queen of Soul died in 2018 at age 76. (Sarahbeth Maney/Detroit Free Press via AP)
Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Giant panda twins born in South Korea
World News

EU fines US firm Illumina $475 million for jumping gun on buyout of cancer-screening company Grail

 
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday slapped a $475 million fine on U.S. biotech giant Illumina for buying out cancer-screening company Grail without the approval of the 27-nation bloc’s antitrust watchdog.

Illumina had announced an $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail in 2020 but the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said it broke the bloc’s merger rules by moving ahead to complete the deal without its consent. Last year, the EU announced it was blocking the merger on competition grounds.

“If companies merge before our clearance, they breach our rules. Illumina and Grail knowingly and deliberately did so by implementing their tie-up as we were still investigating,” said EU antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. “This is a very serious infringement.”

The commission said companies almost invariably play by the rules and wait to complete an acquisition or merger until antitrust authorities have cleared it.

Illumina is a major supplier of next-generation sequencing systems for genetic and genomic analysis, while Grail is a health company developing blood tests to try to catch cancer early.

The European Commission argued at the time that the buyout would enable Illumina to squeeze out competitors and inhibit fair competition by acquiring too dominant a position in the market.

Only last month, Illumina CEO and director, Francis deSouza, resigned after the company’s chairman had been voted out by shareholders. It follows a monthslong heated battle with activist investor Carl Icahn, including the difficulties involving the Grail acquistion.