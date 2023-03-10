Khawaja, Green advance Australia slowly vs India in 4th test

Australia's Cameron Green, left, and Usman Khawaja run between the wickets to score during the second day of the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Batting out a second wicketless session in the fourth test against India, Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green helped Australia reach a dominant position of 347-4 at lunch Friday on day two.

Khawaja and Green took their fifth-wicket partnership to an unbeaten 177 runs as the duo simply shut out the Indian attack on a batsmen-friendly wicket.

At lunch, Khawaja was on 150 runs while Green was 95 not out. Starting from overnight 255-4, Australia had scored 41-0 in 17 overs after the first hour of play Friday.

Such was the dominance of both batsmen that neither Khawaja nor Green offered a chance to the Indian bowlers. The 150-run stand came in the second hour as Australia scored another 51 runs in 12 overs. Khawaja also brought up his 150 off 258 balls. Green’s 95 not out is his highest individual score in tests, surpassing 84 against India at Sydney in 2021. India has an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four match series. It had won the first two tests in Nagpur and Delhi, while Australia won the third test in Indore. ___

