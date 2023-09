India makes five changes and opts to bowl against Bangladesh in Asia Cup

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — India won the toss and elected to bowl first in its last Super Four game against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup on Friday.

India has already secured a place in the final while Bangladesh has been eliminated, and India made five changes to the team that beat Sri Lanka on Tuesday in a bid to test its bench strength.

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna were brought in in place of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav.

Varma is making his ODI debut.

For Bangladesh, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim is not available as he has returned home due to personal reasons. Tanzim Hasan is making his debut.

___

Teams:

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, K.L. Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna.

___

