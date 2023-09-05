US Open: Fan kicked out
KL Rahul named in India’s Cricket World Cup squad. Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna miss out

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chairman of the selection committee Ajit Agarkar, right, and Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma speak to the media as they announce the Indian squad for the upcoming cricket World Cup in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
1 of 3 | 

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chairman of the selection committee Ajit Agarkar, right, and Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma speak to the media as they announce the Indian squad for the upcoming cricket World Cup in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chairman of the selection committee Ajit Agarkar, speaks to the media with Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, unseen, as they announce the Indian squad for the upcoming cricket World Cup in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
2 of 3 | 

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chairman of the selection committee Ajit Agarkar, speaks to the media with Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, unseen, as they announce the Indian squad for the upcoming cricket World Cup in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chairman of the selection committee Ajit Agarkar, right, and Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma speak to the media as they announce the Indian squad for the upcoming cricket World Cup in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
3 of 3 | 

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chairman of the selection committee Ajit Agarkar, right, and Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma speak to the media as they announce the Indian squad for the upcoming cricket World Cup in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
 
NEW DELHI (AP) — KL Rahul was named in India’s Cricket World Cup squad on Tuesday despite the wicketkeeper-batter not playing in an international game since May.

Rahul is scheduled to play in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup after he was declared fit at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore on Monday.

Ishan Kishan has filled the void of Rahul when he scored an 82 against Pakistan in a group game in Pallekele last Sunday, the left-hander’s fourth consecutive half century in the ODIs. Kishan was retained in the World Cup squad, which starts Oct. 5 in India.

“We had a couple of fitness issues that we had to look at, but all three (Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer) who had long-term injuries have come through,” India chief selector Ajit Agakrar said. “KL is looking good. We feel this gives us the best balance to try and do well. With KL, he was part of the camp in Bangalore, he looked really good there, has got over his niggle.”

The selectors preferred Suryakumar Yadav, a T20 specialist middle-order power-hitter, while leaving out Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson from the World Cup squad. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who is currently in the Asia Cup squad, also missed out the World Cup squad.

Rahul had been sidelined since he tore a tendon in his right thigh during the IPL and was forced to undergo surgery. He was tapped for the Asia Cup but was ruled out of the two group games after he picked up a small injury. He was closely monitored at the NCA over the last few days before passing a fitness test.

Bumrah, who missed out on India’s last group game against Nepal on Monday to be at home for the birth of his first child, will lead India’s pace attack with Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur.

Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are the three left-arm spinners as the squad will be without any specialist offspinner.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket