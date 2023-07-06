Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama celebrates 88th birthday

Tubers float the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Sweltering heat across the planet
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
World News

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama celebrates 88th birthday

Young Buddhist monks hold ceremonial scarves and stand in queue to offer prayers in front of a portrait of their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during his 88th birthday celebration in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Young monks offer prayers during celebrations to mark the birthday of their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Tibetan Buddhist Monks join celebrations to mark the birthday of their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
A woman offers a ceremonial scarf in front of a portrait of her spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during his 88th birthday celebration in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
A young monk offers a ceremonial scarf in front of a portrait of his spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during his 88th birthday celebration in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
By ASHWINI BHATIA
 
DHARMSALA, India (AP) — The Dalai Lama celebrated his 88th birthday on Thursday, as hundreds of his supporters and exiled Tibetans thronged his hillside Indian headquarters in Dharamsala.

Artists played traditional welcome tunes as the Tibetan spiritual leader arrived in his open mobile van to preside over the celebrations in the courtyard of the Tsuglakhang Temple, which was festooned with Tibetan and Buddhist flags and portraits.

“We are celebrating my 88th birthday but look at me, I look barely 50,” the Dalai Lama said, smiling.

He has made the hillside town of Dharmsala his headquarters since fleeing from Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. India considers Tibet to be part of China, though it hosts Tibetan exiles.

The Dalai Lama denies being a separatist and says he only advocates substantial autonomy and protection of Tibet’s native Buddhist culture.

In April, the Dalai Lama faced widespread criticism after a video circulated online showed him kissing a young boy on the lips and saying “suck my tongue.” The footage triggered a backlash online with social media users condemning his behavior as inappropriate.

The Dalai Lama later apologized in a statement posted on his official website. It said he regretted the incident and wished to “apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”