Storm Idalia latest
Taylor Swift tour movie
Mitch McConnell freezes
Nebraska volleyball
Trump Lawsuit
Business

India shows an impressive 7.8% economic growth in April-June quarter

 
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s economy registered impressive growth of 7.8% in the first quarter of the current financial year (April-June), attributed to good performance by the agriculture and financial sectors, according to official data released on Thursday.

The World Bank says India is one of the fastest-growing economies of the world and is poised to continue on this path.

India’s agriculture sector recorded growth of 3.5% in three months, up from 2.4% in the April-June quarter last year, according to the data released by the government-run National Statistical Office.

The rise in financial, real estate and professional services was 12.2%, up from 8.5% in April-June last year.

Other news
FILE- Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani attends the "Invest Karnataka 2016 - Global Investors Meet" in Bangalore, India, Feb. 3, 2016. Associates with alleged links to the conglomerate, used offshore entities to invest millions into publicly traded company stocks, a report from a network of investigative journalists Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project claimed on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. It identified two investors as Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli and Chang Chung-Ling, and said they have longtime business ties to the Adani family and have served as directors and shareholders in the group’s companies. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade, File)
Report says close associates of India’s Adani Group secretly purchased large numbers of shares
Balaji Premkumar, a 25-year-old rickshaw delivery driver, rides an electric vehicle which he switched to this year, in Bengaluru, India, Monday, May 29, 2023. At most traffic stops he's surrounded by gas-powered three-wheelers that rumble and rattle, spewing thick smoke into the air — something that his used to do, too, before he went electric. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
India is one of the world’s fastest-growing EV markets. This is why
FILE- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping upon the latter's arrival at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014. India is protesting a new Chinese map that lays claim to India’s territory ahead of next week's Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, a foreign ministry official said on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, exacerbating tensions during a three-year military standoff between the two nations. The timing of the protest is key, as Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend the summit of industrialized and developing countries. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File)
India and Malaysia protest China’s land claim in a newly published map ahead of the G20 summit

However, the manufacturing sector growth decelerated to 4.7% in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, compared to 6.1% a year ago, the data suggests. India’s financial year runs from April to March.

The output in mining, electricity, gas, water supply and construction also slowed in the April-June quarter.

However, the World Bank said the persisting headwinds – rising borrowing costs, tightening financial conditions and ongoing inflationary pressures – are expected to weigh on India’s growth this year.

Indian media reports said the erratic monsoon, caused by the El Niño effect warming the eastern Pacific Ocean, is likely to moderate growth in the remaining three quarters of the year.

Real gross domestic product growth is likely to moderate to 6.3% in the current financial year from an estimated 6.9% in the last financial year, the World Bank said.

India’s federal bank expects the country’s yearly growth rate at 6.5%.