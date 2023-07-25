FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
England heading for Dharamsala after BCCI releases test schedule for 2024

England's Ben Stokes gestures during the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
England's Ben Stokes gestures during the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies on day two of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies on day two of their second cricket Test match at Queen’s Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

MUMBAI (AP) — England will play test cricket at Dharamsala for the first time in next year’s tour of India.

The city, which is home to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and sits on the edge of the Himalayas, plays host to the fifth and final test from March 7. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday published the fixtures for the tour, which runs from Jan. 25 to March 11.

England is already visiting the picturesque venue during this year’s Cricket World Cup — playing Bangladesh in October — but will be back for a week-long stay in the new year.

Ground staff cover the filed as it rains during the second day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Jul. 25. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan takes 12-run lead over Sri Lanka at stumps in rain-hit 2nd test in Colombo
Pakistan has taken a 12-run lead over Sri Lanka in the second test with eight first-innings wickets left after only 10 overs were bowled on the rain-hit second day.
The covers are out as rain delays the start of play on day five of the second cricket Test match between India and West Indies at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
India wins Caribbean series 1-0 after last day of 2nd test washed out
The West Indies and India have drawn the second test at Queen’s Park Oval after the fifth and last day Monday was washed out.
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique plays a shot during the day one of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Monday, Jul. 24. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Abdullah Shafique and Abrar Ahmed put Pakistan on top in 2nd test vs Sri Lanka
Pakistan’s new aggressive approach paid rich dividends as it bowled out Sri Lanka for 166 before racing to 145-2 in reply on day one of the second cricket test in Colombo.
India's bowler Ravichandran Ashwin gestures as West Indies' Tagenarine Chanderpaul, left, runs on day four of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
West Indies 76-2 at stumps after India sets daunting target of 365 in 2nd test
West Indies batted twice on the fourth day with fast-scoring India declaring in-between to set up a final-day showdown, weather permitting, in their second test at Queen’s Park Oval.

Many of India’s best-known venues, including the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Delhi’s Feroz Kotla Stadium and Eden Gardens in Kolkata, do not appear on the itinerary, while there is no game at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the biggest cricket venue in the world.

Instead, England will play the first test at Hyderabad (Jan. 25-29) and the second at Vizag (Feb. 2-6). The third test will be at Rajkot (Feb. 15-19) and the fourth at Ranchi (Feb. 23-27) before the series finishes at Dharamsala (March 7-11).

There are two sets of back-to-back tests, but the schedule also allows for extended breaks after the second and fourth matches.

