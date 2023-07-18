G20 finance chiefs end their meeting in India without consensus on the war in Ukraine

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Trump criminal probe
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier in North Korea
Tony Berastegui Jr., 15, right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui, 12, drink water as temperatures are expected to hit 115-degrees, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
American heat record
This image of a fossil provided by the Canadian Museum of Nature shows the left hand of a mammal wrapped around the lower jaw of a dinosaur. The unusual fossil from China suggests some early mammals may have hunted down dinosaur meat for dinner. The fossil shows a badger-like creature chomping down on a beaky dinosaur three times its size. The research published on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, adds to growing evidence that even when dinosaurs ruled the Earth, some mammals were biting back. (Gang Han/Canadian Museum of Nature via AP)
Rare fossil suggests new info on Mammals, dinosaurs
In this photo taken from a video released by Press Service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, cars drive tore XAZ the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait after opening a reverse traffic in Krasnodar region of south Russia on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Traffic on the automobile part of the bridge was restored after midnight, the first cars went along the extreme right lane of the Taman-Kerch direction. While traffic is allowed only for cars, trucks are still transported through the ferry crossing. (Press Service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin via AP)
Russia targets Ukraine port as ‘payback’
World News

G20 finance chiefs end their meeting in India without consensus on the war in Ukraine

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, left and Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das, talk as they arrive to address the media after a meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
1 of 28 | 

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, left and Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das, talk as they arrive to address the media after a meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addresses the media after a meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
2 of 28 | 

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addresses the media after a meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das, addresses the media after a meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
3 of 28 | 

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das, addresses the media after a meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addresses the media after a meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
4 of 28 | 

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addresses the media after a meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, left and Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das, talk as they arrive to address the media after a meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
5 of 28 | 

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, left and Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das, talk as they arrive to address the media after a meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, addresses the media after a meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
6 of 28 | 

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, addresses the media after a meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addresses the media after a meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
7 of 28 | 

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addresses the media after a meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's finance Minister Jim Chalmers stands for photographs during the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
8 of 28 | 

Australia’s finance Minister Jim Chalmers stands for photographs during the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's finance Minister Jim Chalmers sits for an interview during the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
9 of 28 | 

Australia’s finance Minister Jim Chalmers sits for an interview during the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's finance Minister Jim Chalmers walks for an interview during the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
10 of 28 | 

Australia’s finance Minister Jim Chalmers walks for an interview during the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's finance Minister Jim Chalmers speaks during an interview during the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
11 of 28 | 

Australia’s finance Minister Jim Chalmers speaks during an interview during the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to attend G-20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
12 of 28 | 

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to attend G-20’s third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's finance Minister Jim Chalmers prepares for an interview during the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
13 of 28 | 

Australia’s finance Minister Jim Chalmers prepares for an interview during the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, arrives to attend G-20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
14 of 28 | 

Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, arrives to attend G-20’s third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to attend the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
15 of 28 | 

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to attend the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australian Finance Minister Jim Chalmers sits for an interview during the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
16 of 28 | 

Australian Finance Minister Jim Chalmers sits for an interview during the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Unites States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives to attend the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
17 of 28 | 

Unites States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives to attend the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Unites States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives to attend the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
18 of 28 | 

Unites States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives to attend the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australian Finance Minister Jim Chalmers stands for photographs during the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
19 of 28 | 

Australian Finance Minister Jim Chalmers stands for photographs during the G-20 third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Hubert Paul Cormann arrives to attend G-20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
20 of 28 | 

Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Hubert Paul Cormann arrives to attend G-20’s third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Hubert Paul Cormann arrives to attend G-20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
21 of 28 | 

Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Hubert Paul Cormann arrives to attend G-20’s third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek, centre, arrives to attend G-20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
22 of 28 | 

Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek, centre, arrives to attend G-20’s third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek, centre arrives to attend G-20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
23 of 28 | 

Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek, centre arrives to attend G-20’s third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun walks at the venue during G-20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
24 of 28 | 

Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun walks at the venue during G-20’s third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun walks at the venue during G-20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
25 of 28 | 

Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun walks at the venue during G-20’s third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun walks at the venue during G-20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
26 of 28 | 

Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun walks at the venue during G-20’s third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun, second right, walks at the venue during G-20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
27 of 28 | 

Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun, second right, walks at the venue during G-20’s third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun walks at the venue during G-20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
28 of 28 | 

Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun walks at the venue during G-20’s third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By KRUTIKA PATHI
 
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — A meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies ended on Tuesday in India without a consensus because of differences between countries over the war in Ukraine.

Following two days of talks, there was no final communique. Instead, India, as the host nation, was forced to issue the G20 Chair’s summary and an outcome document.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting concluded in Gandhinagar, a city in the western state of Gujarat, India’s finance minister said the reason for the chair statement was “because we still don’t have a common language on the Russia Ukraine war”.

Other news
United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addresses media during G-20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Monday, July 17, 2023, under the Indian G20 Presidency. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
G20 finance chiefs meeting in India address global challenges like climate change and rising debt
Finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations meeting in India are set to address critical global economic challenges, including the threat posed by climate change and rising debt among low-income countries.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, China, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Yellen visits India again to promote closer ties and tackle global economic problems
On the heels of a trip to Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is back in Asia for a series of Group of 20 finance minister meetings in India.
Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3, the word for "moon craft" in Sanskrit, blasts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, Friday, July 14, 2023. The Indian spacecraft blazed its way to the far side of the moon Friday in a follow-up mission to its failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover softly on the lunar surface, the country's space agency said. A successful landing would make India the fourth country, after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China, to achieve the feat. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Crowds cheer as India launches a lander and rover to explore the moon’s south pole
An Indian spacecraft is blazing its way toward the far side of the moon in a follow-up mission to a failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover on the lunar surface.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after he scored a century against West Indies on day two of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Centuries by Jaiswal and Rohit drag India to 162-run lead in Dominica
Centuries by newcomer Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma have launched India to a 162-run lead against the West Indies on day two of a dragging first test in Dominica.

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the language describing the war had been drawn directly from last year’s G20 leaders summit declaration in Indonesia. “We don’t have the mandate to change that,” she said, adding that this was something the leaders would have to decide when they gather in the capital, New Delhi, for the main summit in September.

According to the chair summary, China and Russia objected to paragraphs referring to the war which said it was causing “immense human suffering” and “exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy”. The wording was taken from the previous declaration in Indonesia, where leaders had strongly condemned the war.

Similarly in February and March, when India hosted G20 finance chiefs and foreign ministers, objections from Russia and China meant that India had to issue a chair’s summary.

Food security was a key priority, Sitharaman said. Members raised Russia’s move Monday to halt the deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine via the Black Sea to parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia where high food prices have pushed more people into poverty.

“It is in that context today that several members condemned it, saying it shouldn’t have happened. Food passing through the Black Sea shouldn’t have been stopped or suspended,” she told reporters.

During its presidency of the G20 this year, India has consistently appealed for all members of the fractured grouping to reach consensus on issues of particular concern to poorer countries, like debt distress, inflation and the threat of climate change, even if the broader East-West split over Ukraine can’t be resolved.

Sitharaman said that members held wide discussions on the overall global economic outlook, paying specific attention to food and energy issues, climate financing and how to improve assistance to debt-distressed countries.

As host, India has used its presidency to promote itself as a rising superpower and as the voice of the Global South. Still, the divide over Russia’s war in Ukraine has cast a shadow over much of the proceedings, with India unable to produce a communique after any of the major meetings since it took over the G20 presidency.

India’s longstanding ties to Russia have also loomed as the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine continues despite U.S. and allied countries’ efforts to sanction and economically bludgeon Russia’s economy. India has not taken part in the efforts to punish Russia and maintains its energy ties despite a Group of Seven agreed-upon price cap on Russian oil, which has seen some success in slowing Russia’s economy.

Meanwhile, Western officials have continued to speak out against Moscow in international groupings. Over the weekend, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who is in India to attend the G20 talks, told reporters that ending the war in Ukraine “is first and foremost a moral imperative. But it’s also the single best thing we can do for the global economy.”

She added the U.S. would continue to cut off Russia’s access to the military equipment and technologies that it needs to wage war against Ukraine.